SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SOBKY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 211,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

