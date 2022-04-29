Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given New €225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €200.00 ($215.05) to €225.00 ($241.94) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec stock remained flat at $$78.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. Soitec has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.