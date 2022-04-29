Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT Lowered to €211.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €213.00 ($229.03) to €211.00 ($226.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($215.05) to €225.00 ($241.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $$78.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. Soitec has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

