SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 178,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $256.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,928. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

