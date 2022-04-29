Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 26,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,948. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.