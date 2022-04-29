Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.
Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 26,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,948. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.
About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
