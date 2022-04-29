South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

SABK opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

