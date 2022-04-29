Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

