Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $8.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.53.

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

