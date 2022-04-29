Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 37,130,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,840,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

