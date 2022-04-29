Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 139,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 136,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$63.85 million and a P/E ratio of -46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

