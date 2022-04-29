Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

