SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.70

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 13632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after acquiring an additional 378,114 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,624 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,760,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 317,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

