SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

