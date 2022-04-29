SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 113,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 87,433 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.11. 338,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.