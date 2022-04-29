SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $96,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $79.64. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,576. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

