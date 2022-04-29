Spectris (LON:SXS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($50.73) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($55.82) to GBX 3,835 ($48.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,593 ($45.79).

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,951 ($37.61) on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,371 ($30.22) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($53.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,670.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 48.80 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($31.80) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($47,699.46). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($32.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($129,747.64). Insiders bought a total of 5,504 shares of company stock worth $13,936,092 in the last 90 days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

