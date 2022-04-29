Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$50.00.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.45.

Shares of TOY opened at C$45.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.00. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$37.88 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

