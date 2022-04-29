Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.46

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 25866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

