Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $160.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.07.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.47. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

