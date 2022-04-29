Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Spok has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 193,201 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spok by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 197,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spok by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

