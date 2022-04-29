Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Spok has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.26.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Spok (Get Rating)
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
