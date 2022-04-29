Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded to Hold at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $235.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.31.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $104.79. 11,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $95.22 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

