Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,862. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $95.22 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

