Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.31.

NYSE SPOT traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,862. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $95.22 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

