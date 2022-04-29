Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.85). 10,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 144,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.82).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £171.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

