SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,932. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,563,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 229,074 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.