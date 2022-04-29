SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $77.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FLOW stock remained flat at $$86.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 140.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

