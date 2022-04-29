SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of SPX FLOW worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 95.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 140.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

