SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to announce $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. SRAX reported sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $47.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.47 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SRAX.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 93,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $100.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.29.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
