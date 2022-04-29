SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.328-1.368 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.99-5.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 3,652,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

