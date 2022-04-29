SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 22,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.