St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $183,788,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

