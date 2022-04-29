St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 368,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,602. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock worth $15,926,821 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.