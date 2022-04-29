St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,976. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

