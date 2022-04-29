St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 75,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.81. 459,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,543. The company has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock worth $52,940,578. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

