St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,370,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

