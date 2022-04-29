St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 341 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 260,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,631. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.