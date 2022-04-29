St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 421 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,082,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $33,915,688. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

CRM traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.68. 236,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,393,280. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.