St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,363 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

NYSE:CLF traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,202,203. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

