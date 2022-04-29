STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STAA. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.13.

STAA opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

