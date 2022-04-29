Stacks 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56.86 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $56.86 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 10,572,645.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.08064846 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00221274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00163740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.01 or 0.07241176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,406,298 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

