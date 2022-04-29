Stakenet Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1,916.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,937,628 coins and its circulating supply is 126,398,583 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

