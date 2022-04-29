Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.10. 1,556,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,538. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.47%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.