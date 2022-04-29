Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

