StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 72.1% in April

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the March 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 280,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,026. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GASS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

