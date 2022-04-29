Stephens Raises Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $66.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

