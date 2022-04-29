Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of SRCL traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -165.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

