Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Stericycle updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.30 EPS.
Shares of SRCL traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. 2,402,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,596. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -165.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42.
SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.
Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
