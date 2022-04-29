Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,137 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

