Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.73.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

