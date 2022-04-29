Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

